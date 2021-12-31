Reading flats fire: Second body found after suspected arson
A second body has been found in the remains of a block of flats destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
The deceased was found in the building in Rowe Court, Reading, on Thursday.
The first person was declared dead after the blaze on 15 December.
Police have not confirmed the status of a third person previously reported as missing and presumed dead.
A man has been charged in connection with the fire.
Hakeem Kigundu, 31, was charged with murder "of a person unknown" and arson with intent to endanger life. He is due to appear at court on 11 February.
Thames Valley Police said it remains impossible to recover those inside due to the structural instability of the building.
The force said the building has started to collapse inwards - resulting in some parts of the roof falling inside - and that further collapses could occur.
Supt Steve Raffield, policing commander for Reading, said: "I would like to reassure people that in the event of a collapse, they will not be in any danger and that measures are in place to ensure everyone's safety.
"However, it is possible that a collapse could create a great deal of noise, as well as dust, and could happen at any time of the day or night, so it is important that people are aware of what may happen."
Police have advised residents to keep windows and doors closed in the event of a collapse, which could be loud and visible. An exclusion zone remains in place.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the building will have to be demolished due to it be structurally unsafe.
Doug Buchanan, area manager at the fire service, said: "The priority still remains to confirm whether those reported missing are within the building and if so, recover them respectfully and with dignity.
"As the weather continues to change, there is a possibility that the building could collapse further.
"The scaffolding and exclusion zone around the building will ensure that, should this occur, it will not pose any risk to residents or neighbouring properties."
