Olympic showjumping coach John Sillett raped girl, court told
- Published
A former Olympic showjumping coach raped and sexually abused a girl over seven years, a jury was told.
John Sillett, 55, who trained riders for the 2016 Rio Olympics, faces five counts of rape, five of assault by penetration and two of sexual assault.
Winchester Crown Court heard the alleged assaults began when the complainant was 12-years-old.
Prosecutor Kerry Maylin said Mr Sillett started by groping the girl, before later raping and assaulting her.
She said after that first alleged assault, the girl confronted him about what had happened.
"His response to that little girl was 'I am sorry, do not tell anyone'. She didn't and life moved on," the prosecutor said.
In a video interview with the alleged victim, shown to the court, she said: "I was so scared, I didn't want to move, I didn't know what to do."
The prosecutor said on another occasion Mr Sillett, of Farley Hill, took off her clothes and began to touch her chest.
Ms Maylin said: "He told her: 'You know what you want, you know you want this'.
"She said: 'No' and 'Why are you doing this to me?'
"He took off his own underwear and then he raped her."
Mr Sillett, who was based at the Wellington Riding Centre on the Duke of Wellington's estate in Hook, Hampshire, denies the charges.
The trial continues.
