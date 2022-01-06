Thames Valley Police officer charged over alleged relationships
A police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office after being accused of inappropriate relationships with "multiple women".
PC Oliver Perry-Smith, of Thames Valley Police and based in west Berkshire, was charged after an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The 38-year-old is accused of three counts of misconduct and two of computer misuse.
The officer is set to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 11 January.
The IOPC said the alleged inappropriate relationships were formed "with multiple women during the course of his duties".
A spokesman said: "Following a referral from [Thames Valley Police] in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021.
"We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer."
The BBC has asked the IOPC and Thames Valley Police to confirm which police station Mr Perry-Smith served at.
The force would not confirm the particular station.
