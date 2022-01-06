Raheem Hanif: Serious harm not intended over ambush, court hears
A man who took part in a fatal ambush did not intend for serious harm to come to his victim, a court has been told.
Raheem Hanif was attacked with a machete in a car park in Tilehurst, Reading, on 6 February 2021.
Abas Khan, 24, of Helmsdale Close, Reading, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder.
He claims he drove to the scene of the attack so his 17-year-old co-defendant, who struck the fatal stab wound, could fight Mr Hanif.
Mr Khan, Humzah Sikander, 18, and two 17-year-old boys all deny murder.
The court heard one of the younger teenagers had previously come off worse in a fist fight with Mr Hanif in Oxford Road on 5 February.
Rossano Scamardella QC said Mr Khan agreed to take the 17-year-old to Dulnan Close knowing "some harm might come to Raheem Hanif" but "not intending serious harm".
"Abas Khan pleaded guilty to manslaughter because it is manslaughter he is guilty of, nothing more," he said in his closing speech.
The prosecution claim the defendants worked as a team during the "revenge" attack and are all guilty of murder.
The jury was previously told Mr Khan used his Range Rover to block a van containing Mr Hanif and his father from escaping.
Mr Sikander and the two 17-year-old defendants then ambushed it armed with knives and a baseball bat, the court heard.
Mr Hanif was fatally stabbed through the window of the van, and his dad suffered a broken arm.
The dispute initially started when Mr Hanif revealed his girlfriend had been having an affair with his friend Mr Khan.
Mr Sikander, of Brunel Road, Reading, has also pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.
The trial continues.
