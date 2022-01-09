Windsor Castle no-fly zone application after security breach
- Published
A no-fly zone could be placed over Windsor Castle as part of a security review, Metropolitan Police has said.
The force has applied for restricted airspace which would prevent aircraft flying up to 2,500ft above and 1.5 nautical miles around the castle.
It comes after a 19-year-old man was found with a crossbow at the castle on Christmas Day.
A police spokesperson said it would "further enhance" security at an "iconic location".
The force added the application was part of an ongoing review into security arrangements and not because of any specific threat or intelligence.
The 19-year-old was arrested following the incident and has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
Residents in Windsor have been invited to give their views on the application for the restricted airspace order.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "As part of the Met Police's responsibilities under the Royal and Specialist Protection Command, the Met is responsible for policing within the footprint of Windsor Castle and we work closely with Thames Valley Police to ensure the castle and the surrounding areas are kept safe and secure."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.