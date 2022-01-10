Search for man last seen in River Thames at Caversham
- Published
A search has been launched for a man last seen in the River Thames.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was seen in the water near Caversham Bridge, Reading, at about 10:25 GMT.
He is described as Asian, with a beard and wearing a black puffa-style jacket, Thames Valley Police said.
The force added that it was working with other emergency services to locate the man, and appealed for anyone who had seen him or who had any information to get in touch.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.