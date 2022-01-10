Olympic showjumping coach John Sillett denies abusing girl
- Published
A former Olympic showjumping coach has denied "any sexual interaction" with a girl who claims he abused her over a seven-year period.
John Sillett, who trained riders for the 2016 Rio Games, denies five counts of rape, five of assault by penetration and two of sexual assault.
The abuse allegedly started when the girl was between 12 and 13.
Taking the stand at Winchester Crown Court, Mr Sillett said he had never touched her in a sexual way.
Martin Liddiard, defending, asked him: "Have you done anything that you can think of that can be understood or misunderstood as sexual activity with her?"
Mr Sillett, 55, from Wokingham, Berkshire, replied: "No."
The jury previously heard the complainant had sent the defendant birthday cards and messages after the alleged abuse period started, stating that she loved him.
She also made arrangements to meet up with him when he was in hospital for cancer treatment during which he suffered a heart attack in 2018.
He said they kept in regular contact by phone and WhatsApp, as well as meeting up in person.
When asked how he felt he got on with the girl, he said: "Very good, I thought."
But he said when he last met her at a pub in March 2020, this ended "slightly awkwardly" when he turned down a request by her.
He said: "She seemed a little bit upset but not unduly and accepted it."
The court heard Mr Sillett was based at the Wellington Riding Centre on the Duke of Wellington's estate in Hook, Hampshire.
The trial continues.
