River Thames search continues for man at Caversham Bridge
Rescue efforts to find a man last seen in the River Thames are continuing, police said.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man in the the water near Caversham Bridge, Reading, around 10:25 GMT on Monday.
Despite an extensive search assisted by boat owners, police said he has not been located. Boat searches have been scaled down, according to local people.
The man is described as Asian and in his thirties, with a beard and wearing a black puffa-style jacket.
