Family tribute after Basingstoke mental health hospital death
The family of a man who died at a mental health hospital have described him as "kind and intelligent".
Richard Laversuch, 63, died at Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 27 November, Hampshire Constabulary said.
A preliminary post-mortem examination determined his cause of death to be manual strangulation.
The force said an 18-year-old had been detained under the Mental Health Act.
The family of Mr Laversuch, from Andover, has now issued a statement paying tribute to him.
It said: "Richard was kind and intelligent. He was thoughtful, caring and a good listener.
"Though he struggled with his health throughout most of his adult life, his first thought was always for the wellbeing of others.
"He both volunteered for and worked in elderly care and he touched the lives of all he encountered."
They added the Bath Rugby fan would be "missed greatly by his family and friends".
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and has been "technically bailed", police said.
Parklands Hospital in Aldermaston Road, run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, has four adult mental health wards.
