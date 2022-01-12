Kaden Reddick: Firms plead not guilty over Topshop barrier death
Three firms have pleaded not guilty to health and safety charges after a 10-year-old boy was killed by a falling queue barrier at a Topshop store.
Kaden Reddick suffered a fatal head injury at Reading's Oracle shopping centre in 2017.
Arcadia Group, Topshop and barrier manufacturer Realm Projects pleaded not guilty to failing to discharge a health and safety duty at Reading Crown Court.
Their trial is set to start on Thursday and is expected to last three months.
