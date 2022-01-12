Slough assault: Van deliberately driven at family
Police are trying to trace two men after a van was deliberately driven at a family of four.
A man and woman received severe cuts in the assault and their two children were also injured.
It happened on Moray Drive in Slough, Berkshire, at about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Det Insp Emily Evans said: "This family suffered severe injuries during this shocking incident but they could have been even worse."
Thames Valley Police said before the attack the family received a knock on the door from a man asking about a car sale.
Another man then emerged from a black Volkswagen Caddy van parked on the street and started hitting the family's vehicle with a baseball bat.
Chubby face
The woman called police and stood in front of the van to prevent the men from leaving.
Her husband and two daughters of primary school age also came outside the house and stood with her.
But the men got into the van and deliberately drove it at the family, then left the scene.
The woman received severe cuts to her leg and foot and the man had severe cuts to his feet, while the children had superficial injuries.
The man and woman were taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment.
One of the offenders is described as an Asian, in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5ft 10in, with a chubby face and of stocky build.
He was wearing a "bluey-black coat with the peaked hood up and drawn tight around his face".
The other offender was a white Eastern European man with short dark hair and wearing a black puffer jacket.
Det Insp Evans said: "I want to provide some reassurance to the community that this was an isolated incident.
"Nevertheless, neighbourhood patrols will be increased in the area."
