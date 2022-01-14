Olympic showjumping coach John Sillett cleared of raping girl
A former Olympic showjumping coach has been found not guilty of the rape and sexual abuse of a teenage girl.
John Sillett, who trained riders for the 2016 Rio Games, was acquitted by a jury of five counts of rape, five of assault by penetration, and two of sexual assault.
The 55-year-old, from Wokingham, Berkshire, was accused of abusing the girl during a seven-year period.
But he told Winchester Crown Court he had "no sexual interaction" with her.
It was alleged the abuse started when the girl was between 12 and 13.
The jury heard she had sent the defendant birthday cards and messages after the alleged abuse period started, stating that she loved him.
She also made arrangements to meet up with him when he was in hospital for cancer treatment, during which he suffered a heart attack in 2018.
Mr Sillett said they kept in regular contact by phone and WhatsApp, as well as meeting up in person.
When asked how he felt he got on with the girl, he said: "Very good, I thought."
But he said when he last met her at a pub in March 2020, this ended "slightly awkwardly" when he turned down a request by her.
He said: "She seemed a little bit upset, but not unduly, and accepted it."
The court heard Mr Sillett was based at the Wellington Riding Centre on the Duke of Wellington's estate in Hook, Hampshire.
