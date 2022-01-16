Marnie Clayton: Police concern for missing Bracknell woman
Police say they are "increasingly concerned" for the safety of an 18-year-old woman who has gone missing after going to a nightclub.
Marnie Clayton, from Bracknell, was last seen leaving Atik in William Street, Windsor, at about 02:00 GMT.
Her family reported her missing after she did not return home.
Det Ch Insp Jon Groenen of Thames Valley Police described the disappearance as "out of character".
He said officers were "becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare".
"I would appeal to anybody who knows of Marnie's whereabouts to please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633," said Det Ch Insp Groenen.
"If you see her, please contact us on 999.
"I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are."
Police have released a picture of Marnie taken on the night she went missing.
She is described as white, about 5ft 2in to 5ft 4in tall, with brown hair and a slim build.
She is also known to frequent Reading town centre.
