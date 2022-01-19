Marnie Clayton: Man charged with stalking woman who went missing
A man has been charged with a stalking offence after an 18-year-old woman went missing following a night out.
Marnie Clayton, of Bracknell, had been last seen leaving Atik nightclub in Windsor early on Sunday - she was found in Basingstoke the next day.
Thames Valley Police said Abid Khan, 21, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading, has been charged with one count of stalking involving fear of violence.
He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
