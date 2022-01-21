Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash
One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said.
The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday.
It has not yet given further details about the crash.
Burnley FC, where Rowe had recently trialled, sent "condolences" to his family.
Everyone at the Club sends their condolences to Christian's friends and family at this very sad time. https://t.co/3N4lJ9kr1S— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 21, 2022
Slough Town FC said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian's parents, family, friends and teammates."
Joint first-team manager Neil Baker said in a tweet he had been left "devastated" after receiving the news on Thursday.
"A lovely lad who had a real chance of an excellent career in football, and one that myself and Jon [Underwood] rated highly," he added.
"19 is just no age. RIP Christian."
His former club Havant and Waterlooville FC tweeted it had been "shocked and saddened" by Rowe's passing.
