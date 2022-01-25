Kintbury train fire: Passengers disrupted as line blocked
- Published
A suspected fire on a train has blocked a section of railway line in Berkshire.
A safety inspection of the train, which is reportedly one mile from Kintbury station, was under way, according to Great Western Railway (GWR).
Services between Newbury and Westbury have been cancelled, delayed or diverted, the train operator said in a tweet just after 07:00 GMT.
Newbury Fire Station said it had sent two fire engines to Kintbury station.
It said the driver believed the fire to be out but said crews were waiting for a rail officer to confirm it was safe to proceed on foot.
Services from Kintbury to Newbury and London Paddington showed as cancelled until 11:00 on GWR's website.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.