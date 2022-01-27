Windsor Castle no-fly zone is in operation after security review
- Published
Airspace over Windsor Castle has been restricted following a security review.
The no-fly zone of up to 2,500ft (760m) above the royal residence is in place following an application by the Thames Valley and Metropolitan forces.
The order means any aircraft within a 1.25-nautical mile (2.3km) radius would require special authorisation.
It comes after a man was found with a crossbow at the castle last month, and will help keep the local community safe, police said.
The Met previously said the application to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was part of an ongoing review into security arrangements and not because of any specific threat or intelligence.
A spokesperson added the zone was "intended to further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe".
A 19-year-old man arrested over the security breach on 25 December has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
Scotland Yard confirmed it was continuing to assess the contents of a video found after the arrest, which would form part of an ongoing investigation.
The video appeared to show a masked person in a hoodie holding a crossbow. They were addressing the camera saying they wanted to "assassinate the Queen" in a "revenge" mission.
The force added it was not prepared to discuss the investigation any further.
The Queen was in residence at Windsor Castle for Christmas and was due to be joined for lunch by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
