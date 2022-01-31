Reading flats fire: Two bodies recovered after suspected arson
The bodies of two people have been recovered just over six weeks since they died in a suspected arson attack at an apartment block.
Emergency services have been working with contractors since December to safely search the flats, which have been at risk of further collapses.
The bodies were retrieved from Rowe Court in Reading earlier. Formal identification is expected this week.
A man has been charged in connection with the blaze.
Hakeem Kigundu, of no fixed address, appeared at Reading Crown Court in December accused of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
The force said work was continuing to safely dismantle the building over the coming weeks.
Post-mortem examinations on the bodies are due to be held in the coming days.
Supt Steve Raffield, local policing commander for Reading, said: "I know that today has been a very difficult and emotional day for a lot of people connected to this incident, especially for the families of the deceased.
"I am pleased that following such a long and complex recovery process that we have been able to safely remove those who were inside, and I hope that this is some comfort to their families."
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a full fire investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire.
Councillor Jason Brock, leader of Reading Borough Council, said: "The thoughts of everybody in Reading are firmly with the families of those people whose bodies were recovered by our emergency service colleagues earlier today.
"More than six weeks have now passed since the horrific fire at Rowe Court, but for those affected the impact is as real today as it was on December 15. For the families who lost loved ones, it will never pass. "
