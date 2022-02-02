Slough ex-firefighter jailed over gun and weapons haul
A former firefighter who bought guns, ammunition, and pepper spray over the internet has been jailed.
Tyrone Bahar, 44, from Slough, in Berkshire, was arrested at Birmingham Airport on 8 November 2018 after returning from a holiday in Jamaica.
A haul of illegal items and weapons were found in his car, his home, and at his mother's address.
Bahar claimed he believed the guns were legal, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).
He later pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate and five counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, it said.
'Lethal weapons'
Bahar was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday to a total of five years in prison.
A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the firearms and ammunition seized by police.
Among the items recovered by officers were a revolver, a forward venting blank firing pistol, eight spray canisters, two stun guns, 569 rounds of ammunition, a machete and an extendable baton.
Three further firearms, a stun gun and 145 rounds of ammunition were found at his mother's home.
Bahar was caught by the NCA-led Project Vizardlike, a national operation targeting people buying illegal firearms online and importing them into the UK.
Mark McCormack, NCA branch commander, said: "These illegal firearms are, or can be converted to, lethal weapons and make their way into the hands of organise criminals.
"Recovering Bahar's significant haul has removed a number of dangerous weapons from circulation."
