River Thames body is missing Reading man, police believe
- Published
A body has been recovered following a man going missing near the River Thames.
Police were called after reports of a man in the water near Caversham Bridge, Reading, on 10 January.
The body was recovered on Monday in Sonning, Berkshire. Formal ID has not taken place, but it is believed to be the missing man from Reading, Thames Valley Police said.
The man's death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
The case will be passed to the Coroner's Office, and his next of kin have been informed.
Supt Steve Raffield, policing commander for Reading, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the man at this very difficult time.
"I would like to thank the emergency services and Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue for their support."
