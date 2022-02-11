Windsor and Maidenhead Council U-turn on arts funding backed by Theresa May
- Published
A council has reversed a plan to cut all of its funding to arts centres after former prime minister Theresa May and thousands of members of the public opposed it.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM) planned to stop all funding from April - but has now committed £140,000 to two arts centres.
Mrs May, MP for Maidenhead, said the U-turn was "extremely welcome".
Council leader Andrew Johnson said it is "determined to support the arts".
Announcing the change on Thursday, he said the money is not a grant but will be the start of a "partnership" in what will be a "new era" of cooperation between the arts centres and the authority.
It had earlier employed a consultant to work with the centres on a self-financing operating model to secure its future.
Maidenhead's Norden Farm Centre for the Arts had warned continued council funding was "absolutely essential" but until the authority changed its proposal, it was set to receive nothing in 2022/23.
It will now receive £115,000 from the Conservative-led council. The Old Court in Windsor will receive £25,000.
Mrs May said: "Norden Farm is an invaluable centre for the arts and provides excellent programmes for the entire local community.
"I am incredibly pleased to see this news which will mean Norden Farm are able to carry on delivering their top quality services that are of immense benefit locally."
The Public Campaign for the Arts (PCA) launched a petition in January after the authority set out its budget plans.
Nearly 5,000 people signed the petition and 1,800 people responded to the authority's consultation.
The PCA said celebrities Russell Brand, Mark Watson, Rachel Parris, Stephen K Amos and Alfie Moore backed their campaign.
Campaign director Jack Gamble said: "Windsor and Maidenhead's arts centres were facing a 100% cut - today they're facing a 17% increase in support from the council.
"Thank you to everybody who has been a part of our campaign, and to the council for listening to residents' concerns."
The authority is set to approve its 2022/23 budget, including the proposal for the arts funding, at a meeting on 22 February.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.