Wokingham attempted murder probe: Two arrested after men stabbed near nightclub
- Published
Two men have been arrested after two men were stabbed when leaving a nightclub, police have said.
The men were attacked after leaving The Gig House in Wokingham, Berkshire, on Sunday at about 03:00 GMT, following an "altercation".
A 23-year-old Wokingham man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Another 23-year-old man, from Frimley, Surrey, has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause GBH with intent.
The latter has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place and using threatening/abusive language to cause harassment.
The victims suffered stab wounds to the face and neck and were taken to hospital, where they remain. Their conditions are unknown.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage of the attacks to come forward.
