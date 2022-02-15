London Paddington and Reading railway line blocked by crashed car
A car has crashed on to a railway line halting services between London Paddington and Reading.
The car came off the road onto the railway in the Maidenhead area. All lines towards Maidenhead are blocked, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.
The rail firm has warned travellers to expect "severe delays".
Replacement buses are being brought in to take passengers in both directions between Maidenhead, Bourne End and Marlow.
