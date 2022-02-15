Tilehurst: Man charged after stabbing outside pub
A man has been charged following a stabbing outside a pub near Reading.
The 37-year-old, from Thatcham, is accused of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent.
The charge relates to an incident outside The Victoria in Tilehurst, just before 17:00 GMT on Saturday. Police said the man appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The victim, in his 30s, was outside the pub when two masked men began fighting with him, Thames Valley Police said.
He was stabbed and his attackers ran off towards Armour Road, officers previously said.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The 37-year-old man was bailed to appear at Reading Crown Court on 15 March, police added.
