Reading flats fire: Suspected arson attack victims died from smoke inhalation, inquest hears
Two men died from the effects of breathing in smoke in a suspected arson attack at an apartment block, an inquest has heard.
Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, were recovered last month following the blaze at the block in Rowe Court, Reading, on 15 December.
Senior coroner for Berkshire Heidi O'Connor adjourned the inquest to allow criminal proceedings to take place.
A man has been charged in connection with the fire.
Hakeem Kigundu, of no fixed address, appeared at Reading Crown Court in December accused of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
Speaking during the hearing at Reading Coroner's Court, Mrs O'Connor said preliminary post-mortem examinations revealed Mr Burgess died due to burns and inhalation of fire fumes, while Mr Morris' cause of death was inhalation of fire fumes, pending further investigation.
She offered her condolences to families and friends of both men.
Thames Valley Police previously said work was continuing to safely dismantle the building over the coming weeks.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a full fire investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire.
