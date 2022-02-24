Ukraine conflict: Teacher upset for family in country
A teacher from Ukraine has said she is worried for her family following the Russian invasion of the country.
Russian forces have launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.
Alexandra Sevko, who is from Ukraine and works as headteacher at a Ukrainian Saturday school in Reading, described the situation as "very scary".
She said her family are prepared for shelling near their homes.
At least seven people are known to have been killed, including civilians, but a Ukrainian presidential adviser said that more than 40 soldiers had died and dozens more were wounded.
Ms Sevko, who runs Reading Ukrainian School, told the BBC: "I don't think it was unexpected, very sadly we expected events to turn this way and it's awful what's happening.
"What was in my mind, first thing to check if my mother was safe and what happened to [my family]. It's very scary."
The teacher, who lives in Didcot, Oxfordshire, said her older daughter is in Ukraine, as well as and her brother, who is in the Ukrainian military, and their extended family.
Speaking of her family's preparations, she said: "They made sure they know where bomb shelters are.
"The documents are in place, they have walkie talkies because mobile connection can disappear.
"As much as they can be prepared, they are prepared.
"Ukraine is a very big country... there is no way they can make it [to the Polish border]."
She said she had received many calls from families of students requesting advice and support, including about how they could get vulnerable family members into the UK.
She added: "Once its started in Ukraine, it will spread to the whole of Europe.
"Now Putin has started, his appetite will just grow bigger.
"I feel very angry, I feel very upset."
