Man attempted to kidnap woman on run in Caversham
A man attempted to kidnap a woman running on the street, police have said.
The woman, in her 20s, had been out running in the Caversham area of Reading when she was followed by a black car around 10:35 GMT on Wednesday.
The driver then shouted at her before trying to get her into the vehicle.
The incident was witnessed by several people, including one who intervened, Thames Valley Police said.
The force said the woman was followed down Church Street, Prospect Street and then Gosbrook Road.
The offender is described as white, very large build, in his late 20s or early 30s, and was wearing sportswear and a cap.
He was driving a black three-door Audi with blacked-out windows.
PC Stephen Johnson said: "This was witnessed by several people, including one person who intervened.
"We are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially the woman who intervened and a taxi driver who was in the area at the time."
