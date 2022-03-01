Man jailed for attempted kidnap of woman jogging in Caversham
- Published
A man has been jailed for attempting to kidnap a woman running on the street.
The woman, in her 20s, had been out running in Caversham, Reading, when she was followed by a black car around 10:35 GMT on 23 February.
Ashley Canavan, 32, followed her down Church Street, Prospect Street and Gosbrook Road, before shouting at her and trying to get her into the vehicle.
He pleaded guilty to a public order offence and common assault at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Canavan, of Addington Road, Northamptonshire, also admitted driving a vehicle without a license or insurance.
He was sentenced to three months in prison and disqualified from driving for six months.
Det Con Grace Dooey said: "Thames Valley Police are committed to protecting women and ensuring that women are able to feel safe.
"This result demonstrates that this offender's actions were unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
