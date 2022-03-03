Christian Rowe: Slough Town player who died in crash was 'kind and caring'
A young footballer who died in a car crash was "everything you wished your child would be", his family has said.
Christian Rowe, 19, who was described by Slough Town as one of its "most promising players", died in a crash on Chertsey Road in Chobham, Surrey, on 20 January.
The club said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by Mr Rowe's death.
His family said he was "sensitive, kind and caring".
In a statement, released by Surrey Police, Mr Rowe's family said they had been left "absolutely devastated" by the loss of the "fun-loving teenager who liked to joke with his friends and go to the gym, but he never forgot to consider how other people felt".
Everyone at the Club sends their condolences to Christian's friends and family at this very sad time. https://t.co/3N4lJ9kr1S— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 21, 2022
"His friends told us he was always there if they needed to talk about something serious or be cheered up," the family added.
"Christian was about to turn 20 and in the past year we really saw him develop and grow as an adult. He was a talented footballer and alongside his family and friends, the sport was the centre of his life.
"Christian dedicated himself completely to whatever he wanted to achieve, and this was no different with football, which he played at a high level. As a family, we've got many fond memories standing on the side of the pitch cheering him on as he played a match."
Mr Rowe had been on trial at Premier League Burnley shortly before his death. The club sent "condolences" to his family.
His former club Havant and Waterlooville FC said it was "shocked and saddened".
In January, Slough's joint first-team manager Neil Baker described him as a "lovely lad who had a real chance of an excellent career".
