Residents say 'dangerous' tree in Mortimer breaches human rights
- Published
A group of residents have claimed a "dangerous" tree at the end of their road is causing them anxiety and is in contravention of their human rights.
They have applied to West Berkshire Council to have a tree preservation order for the pine, located in The Bevers, Mortimer, to be removed.
However, officers at the authority have recommended councillors keep the tree, and dismissed safety fears.
The tree's fate will be decided at a council planning meeting on Wednesday.
A council report said some residents in the village believed the tree's presence has caused them "fear, stress and anxiety" over concerns it could fall down.
It added that neighbours also cited human rights laws, arguing that the "tall" and "ugly" tree detracted from their "peaceful enjoyment" of their homes , according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, a council tree officer said the risk posed by the 100-year-old pine was "extremely low", and the probability of being killed by a falling tree in any given year was "one in 10 million".
The officer added: "The tree makes important contributions to local amenity, biodiversity, and landscape character as well as carbon sequestration."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.