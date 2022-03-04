Slough murder probe: Three witnesses sought over Marek Laskowski's death
- Published
Three witnesses who police believe may have information after a man was killed have been urged to contact officers.
Marek Laskowski, 49, from Slough, died after an incident at the junction of Sheffield Road and Northampton Avenue at about 20:50 GMT on 24 February.
Police said they were looking for a male pedestrian and two cyclists, who were seen in the area.
A n18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of Mr Laskowski's murder has been bailed.
Det Insp Mike Roddy, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said the force wanted the pedestrian, who was seen walking from Farnham Road towards Stoke Poges at 20:51 to come forward.
He said officers also believed two cyclists, who were riding from Stoke Poges towards Farnham Road, may also have information that could help the investigation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.