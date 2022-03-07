M4: Serious crash shuts section of motorway near Reading exit
Part of the M4 in Berkshire will be closed for several hours after a serious crash.
The motorway was closed from about 08:45 GMT in both directions between junction 11 for Reading and junction 12 for Theale after the accident.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene and about two-and-a-half miles of congestion formed approaching the closed section.
Thames Valley Police urged drivers to find alternative routes.
The #M4 is closed in both directions between J11 (#Reading) and J12 (#Theale) due to a serious collision. @ThamesVP are on scene along with @HighwaysEAST #TrafficOfficers.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 7, 2022
Detailed diversion route to follow.
