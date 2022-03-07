230 new homes finally approved on site of old Ascot hospital
The go-ahead has been given to build 230 new homes on the site of an old hospital.
Taylor Wimpey narrowly got the green light to redevelop Ascot's Heatherwood Hospital, which dates from the 1920s.
Plans for the mix of houses and apartments have proved controversial, and none will fall into the "affordable" category.
The development will also lack a footpath or a cycleway to the train station.
It will feature 45 electric vehicle charging points and 432 cycle spaces.
Ascot and Sunninghill councillor Julian Sharpe said the lack of the footpath and cycleway were part of "several failings" of the plans.
But developer Taylor Wimpey put these down to complications with land ownership with Ascot Racecourse.
Mr Sharpe said: "Putting people on the moon is difficult. Clearing President Putin out of Ukraine is difficult.
"But getting an agreement from the racecourse for a footpath, which would enable residents to easily and quickly get to the station, which is the nearest transport hub they have, would be far, far, far more simple."
The development will consist of 14 one-beds, 69 two-beds, and 40 three-bedroom flats - which range from three to five-storeys - and three two-beds, 88 three-beds, and 16 four-bedroom homes.
