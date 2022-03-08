Bracknell Forest Council's provision for children with special needs criticised
An Ofsted report has criticised how an authority deals with children that have special needs or disabilities.
The education watchdog wants a written statement of action from Bracknell Forest Council and Frimley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) because of "significant areas of weakness".
It also said parents and carers were "exhausted at having to continually fight to be heard".
The council and CCG said they welcomed the feedback.
Ofsted said its recent inspection raised "significant concerns" about the effectiveness of the area.
Its findings include:
- Leaders making "insufficient progress" in implementing reforms required since the Children and Families Act 2014
- Many parents and carers having an "overwhelmingly negative view about education, healthcare and social opportunities" for their children
- Current complaint procedures not being effective
- A lack of appropriate educational provision within the borough
- "Excessive" waiting lists to access occupational therapy services
- Too many children reaching a mental health crisis because of a "lack of timely support"
However, it commended the "positive working relationships" in the child development centre, and said the offer from health visitors across the area was strong.
Gareth Barnard, executive member for children, young people and learning at the council, said: "We are very aware that although we have started to address areas for development, there are still significant challenges ahead.
"We fully recognise that current standards are not at the high level we expect of ourselves, or at the standard our children, young people and their families deserve.
"Communication with families needs to improve to ensure their children and young people are being fully supported."
He said together with Frimley CCG a "very robust plan" would be put in place "to drive forward changes needed, in line with the recommendations".
Fiona Slevin-Brown, executive director at the CCG, said: "We are committed to improving outcomes for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities living in the Bracknell Forest area and welcome the key recommendations within the report."
