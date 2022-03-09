Delays for patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital A&E after 'surge'
Nearly twice the number of patients an accident and emergency department (A&E) has capacity for were receiving or waiting for treatment on Monday.
The Royal Berkshire Hospital's A&E in Reading can treat about 80 people at one time, its chief executive Steve McManus said.
But about 150 people were there at one point on Monday afternoon.
Mr McManus apologised to patients who suffered delays but said staff worked "as hard and as fast as they could".
He said the "significant surge" was "really challenging" for staff despite it increasing capacity over the last 18 months to try to cope with increasing demand. Staff treated a total of 429 patients on Monday.
About 30% of people who attended the A&E waited longer than four hours to be treated, he said.
Mr McManus said the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust has a "responsibility" to see if it can use space differently and if some patients could use other services including the NHS's 111 phoneline rather than attending A&E.
The trust has previously said the current building needs £200m in maintenance work and more clinical space.
Building a new hospital is likely to start in 2025 or 2026.
But Mr McManus said all people who need immediate treatment will still get it at the hospital.
"It's really important that we stress the hospital and the A&E is open. It's really important that if people have got significant injuries or illnesses or considerations around a stroke or heart attack that they absolutely do come to the Royal Berks and come to the A&E where they will be triaged and treated," he added.
A total of 84 people are being treated at the hospital for coronavirus, with one of those in intensive care.
Mr McManus said many of the cases have been in patients who have already been admitted to the hospital and are found to be carrying the illness.
