M4 Berkshire lane closures in place after man's body found
Lane closures on the M4 will be in place on Sunday after a man's body was found on land near the carriageway.
One lane is closed on the M4 slip road at junction 4B and another on the westbound stretch from junctions 4B to 5. The slip road exit on the M25 to the M4 is also closed.
Thames Valley Police said the body was found close to the motorway at about 04:20 GMT on Friday.
His death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force said.
Further road closures will be in place around the M4 in Slough tomorrow morning while officers continue to investigate the unexplained death of a man.— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) March 12, 2022
The body of a man was found on land near the motorway on Friday morning, and since then, road closures have been in place. pic.twitter.com/8U7RYWD3zo
