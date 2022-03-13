BBC News

M4 Berkshire lane closures in place after man's body found

Thames Valley Police has advised drivers to find alternative routes

Lane closures on the M4 will be in place on Sunday after a man's body was found on land near the carriageway.

One lane is closed on the M4 slip road at junction 4B and another on the westbound stretch from junctions 4B to 5. The slip road exit on the M25 to the M4 is also closed.

Thames Valley Police said the body was found close to the motorway at about 04:20 GMT on Friday.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force said.

