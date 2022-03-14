M4 Berkshire closures remain in place after man's body found
Police are investigating after a man's body was found on land near the M4.
Thames Valley Police said the body was found close to the motorway in Slough at about 04:20 GMT on Friday.
The man has not been formally identified yet and the force said this may take several days. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.
One lane remains closed on the M4 slip road at junction 4B and one westbound from junctions 4B to 5. The slip road on the M25 to the M4 is also closed.
As a result of the investigation, there is a police presence on the land near the carriageway, police said.
