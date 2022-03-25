Historic Newbury lido to be revamped this summer
- Published
A 150-year-old lido is to get a multi-million pound makeover this summer.
Northcroft Lido in Newbury will see its pool reduced from 72m to 50m (164ft) in length, but will get a new toddler splash pad and racer slides.
It will become shallower, at 1.5m (5ft), to allow for easier maintenance, have changing cubicles around the edge and new disabled facilities.
It is hoped the £5m changes will boost numbers with the lido open longer, from Easter to September.
The investment is projected to increase visitor numbers from 20,000 to 50,000 a year across the six month opening period, a meeting of West Berkshire District Council heard on Thursday.
Councillor Howard Woollaston said: "This is very exciting news.
"We had a great response from local people and now we're in a position to move forward with the improvement plan, making the best of this unique facility for future generations."
The district council's executive committee was told the pool had not had any significant investment since 1960 when it last had a makeover. It was built in 1870.
A public consultation held last year showed 95% of respondents were supportive of the investment, with a toddler pool, splash pads and slides receiving most support.
The pool was extended in 1914, and completely rebuilt in 1937, at which point it was believed to be the largest pool in the south of England.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk