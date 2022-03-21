Kaden Reddick: Topshop and Arcadia guilty of safety breaches
Topshop and its owners have been found guilty of health and safety breaches after a 10-year-old boy died when a queue barrier toppled on him.
Kaden Reddick suffered a fatal head injury at the Reading store during a family shopping trip in 2017.
Following a two-month trial, Arcadia Group and Topshop/Topman were convicted of failing to discharge a health and safety duty.
A jury found barrier manufacturer Realm Projects not guilty of the same charge.
Stoneforce Ltd, which was contracted to fit the barriers, had earlier pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a health and safety duty.
During the trial, Reading Crown Court heard the barrier was installed between 2013 and 2014, during a major store refit.
The plinth supporting the barrier at the store in Reading's Oracle shopping centre had only been fixed to the floor with two narrow screws and the "wobbly" barrier fell on Kaden, prosecutors said.
Arcadia, Topshop/Topman and Stoneforce Ltd will be sentenced at a later date.
