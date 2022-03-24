Andover school with just two teachers told it has to close
A primary school with 33 pupils and two teachers may soon be closing its doors for good.
Hatherden Church of England Primary in Andover was rated inadequate by Ofsted in 2019, and since then has been monitored by the education watchdog.
Hampshire County Council said it is not financially viable to keep the school open and is consulting on its future.
The Diocese of Winchester has given the decision its backing.
Councillor Roz Chadd, lead member for children's services, said at a meeting on Wednesday: "This isn't a decision that has been taken lightly, by either myself or the county council.
"Having visited the school, I was completely amazed by the incredible work the staff have been doing for those young people, and are with them every step of the way.
"At the end of the day, what's important is the educational sustainability for the children.
"Having only two classes in a school doesn't feel right, and doesn't feel like it's the best for the children's futures."
Hampshire County Council and the Diocese of Winchester are supporting the school by planning the curriculum, freeing up the teachers to focus on its day-to-day running.
But for September 2022, the council said just five parents put Hatherden down as their first choice school, with seven set to join the early years class.
The authority has given assurance the children will be given places at other schools, and new jobs found for the teachers.
It is understood the school wishes to remain open if possible, but staff did not comment.
Ms Chadd and the school's governors have been approached for comment.
