Guinness World Records: School achieves world record with plastic bottles
School pupils have been awarded a Guinness World Record after spelling out a sentence with 3,325 plastic bottles.
Children at St Edward's Prep in Reading took 45 minutes to arrange them into the line: "There is only one Earth."
The previous record was 2,560 bottles, achieved in Dubai, UAE, in August 2020.
Headmaster Jonathan Parsons said: "We are so excited to have achieved the record, but most importantly for how far our message has reached.
"Within all of our studies we encourage the children to apply their learning and take action to make the world a better place.
"It shows the children that their voice is important and that we can work together to make a difference.
"As the statement says, there is only one Earth, and it is our children's as well as ours."
The result of the attempt on 17 February was announced by the head boy at a weekly assembly earlier to cheers from pupils, staff, parents and volunteers.
Teacher Miss Clark said: "What a big achievement for a small school like ours, and we can all be so proud of this."
The school, which teaches children aged three to 11, had collected 4,000 bottles from neighbours, hotels, shops, and restaurants.
Only 3,325 of them were required for the sentence. They were sent for recycling afterwards.
The slogan was suggested by a five-year-old pupil, and was then voted on by the whole school.
