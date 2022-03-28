Ascot's Heatherwood Hospital opens its doors to patients
A new £98m hospital building will welcome its first patients today.
Heatherwood Hospital has been built in Woodland, Ascot, Berkshire, and is designed to cut waiting lists for planned operations.
It has six operating theatres, 48 inpatient beds and 22 day cubicles.
Up to 168,000 patients across Berkshire, Hampshire and Surrey are eventually expected to be treated at the hospital each year. It will be dedicated to non-emergency treatment.
It will prioritise patients who have been waiting the longest, the NHS said.
Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: "This hospital is the first purpose built facility aimed at tackling backlogs and getting quicker checks and treatments for patients who need routine care."
The hospital will offer outpatient services such as gynaecology, urology and cardiology, and patients will be offered endoscopy, physiotherapy, phlebotomy and radiology checks and treatments.
It will also offer checks for patients through diagnostic centres, same-day hip replacements and mobile CT and MRI scanners.
The old building, which has been home to the hospital for almost 100 years, will be demolished to make way for 230 homes.
