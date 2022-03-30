Covid-19: Royal Berkshire Hospital visitors restricted due to Covid
Restrictions on visitors have been brought in by hospital bosses due to rising numbers of Covid-19 patients.
Royal Berkshire Hospital is limiting patients to one visitor, they must wear a mask and can only stay for one hour.
Visitors must also book in advance and provide an on-the-day negative lateral flow test (LFT).
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said the changes were needed "to ensure we can protect our patients, staff, and anyone visiting".
Most people will have to pay for a lateral flow test in England from 1 April.
The trust said it was continuing to see "a record number of" patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's accident and emergency department (A&E).
