Bird flu controls end in Eton after earlier outbreak in swans
- Published
Bird flu control measures have been lifted in an area where 26 swans had to be culled earlier this year.
A 3km (1.9-mile) exclusion zone was placed around Eton in Berkshire following the outbreak in January.
But the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says the virus is under control and restrictions can be lifted.
This means dogs will no longer need to be on leads when being walked on the Windsor and Eton riverside.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council said it would also stop asking people not to feed swans in the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection, said: "Signage is coming down over the coming days.
"We would like to praise all those who supported these targeted measures and our particular thanks to the charity Swan Support who kindly monitored the swan population on the river and fed the swans in a measured way during this period."
