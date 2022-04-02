Chandeliers given spring clean at Windsor Castle

Royal Collection Trust
A team cleaned and polished the crystals on the five chandeliers inside the Waterloo Chamber

The chandeliers which adorn the Waterloo Chamber in Windsor Castle have been painstakingly cleaned and given a final check for the room's reopening to visitors.

The room, one of the largest inside the castle, has been closed to visitors for the past two months while the chamber was restored to its former glory.

The chandeliers were installed in 1862 and their design was approved by Prince Albert shortly before his death.

Royal Collection Trust
The chandeliers adorn the ceiling of the newly-renovated Waterloo Chamber, which has been obscured by scaffolding for 20 months
Royal Collections Trust
The chandeliers were removed while work was undertaken to replace the roof and to clean and conserve the lantern windows and ceiling
Royal Collections Trust
The five cut-glass chandeliers are now ready to be admired by the public again
Royal Collections Trust
The five chandeliers were first installed in 1862
Royal Collections Trust
White gloves were worn to preserve the precious crystals

