Chandeliers given spring clean at Windsor Castle
- Published
The chandeliers which adorn the Waterloo Chamber in Windsor Castle have been painstakingly cleaned and given a final check for the room's reopening to visitors.
The room, one of the largest inside the castle, has been closed to visitors for the past two months while the chamber was restored to its former glory.
The chandeliers were installed in 1862 and their design was approved by Prince Albert shortly before his death.
