UK Hollywood film studio near Reading enters next construction phase
- Published
Work has begun on another five sound stages at a new state-of-the-art film and TV studio complex.
Once completed Shinfield Studios will comprise 18 sound stages, creating an 85,000 sq m (914,932 sq ft) media hub.
The film and TV studios at Thames Valley Science Park, near Reading, is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024.
The film company said four sound stages have already been built, following accelerated planning permission.
Last October, Wokingham Borough Council approved Shinfield Studios' proposal but referred it to the Levelling Up Secretary of State, Michael Gove.
Mr Gove raised no objections to the hub and full consent was granted in December.
Nick Smith and Ian Johnson, Joint managing directors of Shinfield Studios, said in a statement: "We are now well on our way to creating a world-leading media hub in the heart of Berkshire.
"The encouragement from Wokingham Borough Council, the University of Reading and the local community has been fantastic."
The company, part of Blackhall Global Partners, previously said it expects the hub to generate around £600m a year for the UK economy.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.