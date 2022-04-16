M4 closed near Newbury after blaze at industrial building
- Published
A motorway has been closed in both directions after a large fire broke out at an industrial building.
Fire crews were sent to the blaze in Westbrook, Newbury - which is near the M4 in Berkshire- shortly after 13:40 BST.
Highways England said the route has been closed between junctions 13 and 14 due to debris from the fire.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was believed the fire involved "possible pyrotechnics and fireworks".
No injuries have been reported.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Cordons are in place, but people are urged to stay away from the area while emergency services deal with this fire."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.