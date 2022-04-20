Bracknell rape: Woman raped by man in underpass
A man is being hunted by police after a woman was raped in an underpass.
She was walking along London Road in Bracknell and used the underpass at the Eastern Road roundabout at about 02:15 BST on Monday.
The man had a dark complexion, puffy lips, freckles and was about 6ft 3ins (190.5cm) tall. He wore a black North Face hooded top and Nike trainers.
Thames Valley Police's Ch Insp Helen Kenny said officers are carrying out a "thorough investigation".
She said the victim is being supported by specially trained officers and members of the public might see increased police patrols in the area.
"We would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers," she said.
