The Deck at Bracknell's Lexicon set to open next year
A new leisure and shopping quarter that is part of a £240m regeneration project is set to open next year.
The Deck will occupy the site of the old Bentalls store in Bracknell town centre.
The new area will have a total of 14 units and represents the next phase of the development at The Lexicon, which was unveiled in 2017.
It was initially due to open in 2022 but was pushed back after a delay in beginning the development stage.
'Important step'
Rob Morris, general manager at the Lexicon, said it was now on track to complete in 2023.
He described the Deck as "the next important step in making the town centre the new local place to be in the evening".
"We are confident that we will have new occupants to announce in the coming months and opening dates for Sports Direct, FoneWorld and Wimpy," he added.
The scheme is expected to cost £19.9m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A total of £12m of investment will come from Bracknell Regeneration Partnership (BRP) - a joint venture between firms Legal and General and Schroder UK Real Estate Fund.
