Slough school holiday car park scheme denied by council
A school's attempt to make some money during the holidays by turning its playground into a car park for Heathrow Airport has been rejected.
Ryver's Primary in Slough wanted to open up its land for park and ride services to nearby Heathrow.
But the plan was refused by Slough Borough Council, which called the scheme "ill-conceived".
Around 30 local residents had signed a petition urging the council to throw out the proposal.
The school said access to its playground and staff parking area would be restricted between 0700 and 1900 during the holidays and would not disrupt the children's learning or its operations.
But nearby residents, including Colnbrook with Poyle councillor Dexter Smith, lodged objections to the "ill-conceived" scheme, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They said airport parking was "inappropriate" for the residential area and that air and noise pollution would be "harmful" to neighbours.
They also argued that extra traffic would cause more congestion and impact their "privacy and tranquillity".
"In previous years the school grounds have been used for other activities, holiday clubs and events during the holidays. The school would be able to gain additional income in this way," one resident wrote.
Planning officers refused the plans on the grounds it would impact highway safety, no evidence was submitted it would not cause noise and disturbance to neighbours, nor that the development was "sustainable".
